School is Cool accepting donations for back-to-school event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 School is Cool back-to-school event will be happening this year on Thursday, Aug. 5 and are currently accepting donations.

The event will take place as a drive-thru event at Fun Forest Park located at 2000 N. Forest Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the Harvey Convention Center being under construction.

Each year the event has helped children and parents to prepare for the new school year. The event gives free backpacks filled with school supplies and will be given away to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line.

Donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations will be accepted by the committee. Monetary contributions will be needed from the community to meet the goal of providing 2,000 backpacks to those in need.

To donate, please visit our website at www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com. Every $30 purchases a backpack full of supplies for a student.

Credit card donations may be made at www.schooliscool2021.eventbrite.com. Checks can be made payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and mailed to 315 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702.

For more information, contact LaToya Young at LYoung@TylerTexas.com.