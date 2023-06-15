TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The #SchoolisCool event is in need of donations to reach its 2,000 backpack goal.

The event is run by the Tyler Area Business Council and they are seeking donations and sponsorships from local organizations and businesses for the 10th annual #SchoolisCool event. Every $35 donated purchases a backpack loaded with school supplies to help kids in need get prepared for the new school year.

There are different levels of sponsorships that businesses, organizations and individuals can apply for and they are listed below.

Platinum Sponsor – $2500

Named as a major sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 9)

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

Gold Sponsor – $1000

Named as sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

Silver Sponsor – $500

Named as sponsor on all marketing materials

Company logo on website and printed items

Bronze Sponsor – $250

Company logo on website and printed items

General Donation

Amount Desired

The event will be held in person on Thursday, August 3 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center. Free backpacks will be given out to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line.

For more information on how to help the cause and donate, click here.