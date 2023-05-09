TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Schools all over East Texas are looking to fill positions across the board for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Social media, particularly Facebook, plays a big role right now in getting the word out,” said David Russell, Superintendent at Central Heights ISD.

Russell explained that finding educators has been difficult for a while now.

“The last few years, it’s been an evolving process. There are not as many people going into education as there were 20 years ago, so districts are having to be more creative on how they recruit teachers and retain teachers,” said Russell.

This legislative session, state lawmakers are debating a bill that could help schools fight the state’s teacher shortage. House Bill 11 would also fund teacher residencies and mentor programs.

Russell said it’s not just teachers they are looking for.

“Certified bus drivers, and your teachers certified to do that, trying to get your coaches certified to drive a bus,” said Russell.

For a long time, the principal of Laneville ISD had a hard time filling a few positions.

“Three certified positions that we needed at a small school, it is very difficult to feel three holes, and we’ve been able to do that. And the big selling point, I can just tell you now, is the four-day school week,” said Keith Collins, principal of Laneville ISD.

After the district decided on shortening their week, he has seen more applicants.

“Talking to applicants and getting them to come in to interview for our positions, it is a favorable point of conversation, teachers are being drawn to this, it has opened up our ability to recruit,” said Collins.

Schools hope to secure these positions now to help students thrive in the next school year.