LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Good for Country concert will be held on March 4, 2023 with big names set to perform for a good cause.

Country artist Scotty McCreery will be headlining the concert with Travis Denning and Jackson Pigg performing as well.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol in 2011 with his debut studio album ‘Clear as Day’ going certified platinum in the United States.

This will be the fourth annual Good for Country concert presented by UBank US and it will be held at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

Tickets are $10 and all of the proceeds from the event will benefit the East Texas Food Bank.

To reserve your tickets, visit the event website here.