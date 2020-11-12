Screening of ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ in Bergfeld Park canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The screening of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” in Bergfeld Park in Tyler has been canceled after NET Health said on Wednesday there was a “substantial increase” in COVID-19 transmission across East Texas.

“We look forward to this community event every year, but given the dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, and particularly hospitalizations, we feel it’s in the best interest to cancel the event. The East Texas Food Bank has a deep concern for the communities we serve and are encouraging everyone to adhere to the safety guidelines set out by public health authorities.” East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane

NET Health said that much of the “large-scale uncontrolled community transmission” was happening in congregate settings.

Cullian added that they “look forward to a time when we can safely bring our community together again.

There is still an upcoming movie screening later this month. The City of Tyler will be hosting a drive-in showing of Frozen II at the Harvey Convention Center.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all participants must remain in their car.