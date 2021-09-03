Search for missing Harrison County woman continues, $3,000 reward offered

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the location of a missing Harrison County woman.

The search for Jessica Adair has been on since she was reported missing on Aug. 30 by her son. She was last seen at her home on Harris Road.

Adair needs to take medication everyday, according to the sheriff’s office. She is 46, and 5’5”. Adair has blonde hair and weighs 155 lbs.

She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Adair also does not have her purse, medication, or cell phone with her.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Jessica Adair, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.