RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday.

Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.

photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s office

DPS investigated his vehicle as a wreck but were unable to locate Lancaster. According to the sheriff’s office, his wife said he did not come home Saturday night.

Search and rescue is staging at the Eastside VFD. If anyone has seen him or has any information please reach out to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office 903-657-3581.