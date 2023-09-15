TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announced on Thursday they now have flu vaccines available.

The vaccines are available at their main offices at 815 N. Broadway Avenue on the corner of North Broadway and Gentry Parkway. The hours of their immunizations clinic are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the clinic is open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

NET Health said they possess the seasonal flu vaccine that protects against four different strains of the flu virus. The vaccine will be provided first come, first serve while supplies last.

The vaccination is free for those enrolled on Medicaid or CHIP insurance plans. Children in the Texas Vaccines for Children Program will be assessed a $10 administrative fee.

The cost for the flu vaccination for adults is $25 per person, and Medicare Part B is accepted.

NET Health said they will also provide the high dose influenza vaccine, which is free for persons on Medicare who are aged 65 years and older. Persons not on Medicare can receive this vaccine for $70.

For more information, people are asked to contact the NET Health Immunizations Department at 903-510-5604.