LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A second person was arrested in the Monday night shooting death of a Longview man.

Artrell Taylor, 20 of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday for murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Longview police reported on Monday that a man, identified as 44-year-old Derrick Spearman, was found in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

In addition to Taylor’s arrest, Shannon Marshall, 22 of Longview was arrested on Monday for murder in this case.