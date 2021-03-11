Second chance at life: 23-year-old East Texas man still recovering from COVID-19 months later

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It has been one year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know it. An East Texas man told KETK about his battle with COVID-19 and how he feels after surviving.

“I love life more than ever. I’d never wish this for anybody,” said Ray Valentin Jr. of Tyler.

Valentin was a normal, healthy 23-year-old in September when the unexpected hit.

He believed he had a small cold, but it ended up being so much more.

He had a cough, but it wasn’t long until that spiraled into a near-death experience.

Valentin tested positive for COVID-19, and his condition quickly got worse.

“Apparently my oxygen level went so low they had to put me on a ventilator,” he said.

By October, Valentin was in a medically induced coma for two months.

This greatly impacted the young man’s mother, Irma Valentin.

“I get in the room, and I’m wearing this special suit. I approach my son, and I hold his hand. I said sweetie I’m here. I’m mama,” she said.

Valentin was only able to get his nutrients from a tube through his nose.

“I asked God to you know save me even before I went into that coma. I asked him if he could get me out of this, I would change my life for him,” said Valentin. “When he did, the first thing I wanted to do getting out of the hospital was go to church.”

Six months later he is still taking medications.

After being bedridden for so long, he struggles to walk outside without his walker.

He also has scars still visible from his tubing.

It’s a reminder of the hard-fought battle to save his life.

Valentin said his mother was his guiding light and was by his side through it all.

The two share an unbreakable bond, and they’re trying to moving forward after a hard year.

The family also has set up a GoFundMe for Valentin. You can find it here.