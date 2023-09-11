TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second person was arrested in a May shooting near a Tyler apartment complex, and his arrest warrant provides new details in the incident.

Kerick Johnson, 18 of Tyler, was originally detained as a possible suspect in the shooting and had a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

A witness at the scene of the crime on May 22, according to the warrant, told authorities that she was sitting in the car with Johnson and a man wearing an orange mask, later identified as Marquis Gray, 21, engaged in a verbal fight with him. She allegedly said the fight escalated and shots rang out before she fled the scene.

The warrant said surveillance footage obtained by detectives from the Liberty Arms apartment complex showed that “Johnson is seen exiting the Elantra from the driver side and produces an AR pistol and begins firing toward Gray.”

Multiple gunshots were exchanged between the two, according to the warrant, before Gray fled.

Warrants were issued for the two men shortly after the shooting, and Gray was arrested in June for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Johnson was arrested on Sept. 1 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct discharge firearm, evading arrest detention, resist search or transport and failure to identify as a fugitive. His bond was set at a combined $815,000.