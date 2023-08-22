TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second public hearing will be held on Tuesday in the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget and tax rate.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., and the proposed budget, filed on Aug. 15, includes a proposed tax rate of .347264 cents per $100 valuation. This is an increase from the current tax rate of 33 cents due to the courthouse and parking garage bond that was approved by voters in November 2022.

“Working together as a community has never been more important as we move forward with construction of a new courthouse and parking facility,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “Armed with community support and the knowledge that we are facing increased debt service in our budget, I asked the elected officials and department leaders to sharpen their pencils on their budget requests. They did exactly as I requested and we carefully worked through the budget together.”

The commissioners court is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget and tax rate on Sept. 5, and once approved, they will go into effect on Oct. 1 at the beginning of the county’s new fiscal year.