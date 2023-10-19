LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation honored community leader Frank Penny Edwards on Thursday by dedicating a portion of the Guthrie Trail in honor of him.

Edwards founded the Real Cowboy Association and according to their bio about him he wore many hats throughout his life like:

Gospel Musician

Song Writer

Composer

Gospel Promoter

Rodeo Producer

Community Leader

Business Owner

Cattleman

Frank’s wife Shirley Edwards, his son Jarriett Edwards, Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee and Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO, all attended the ceremony to thank the city for this honor.

“We are profoundly grateful to the City of Longview for thinking of Mr. Edwards to name a portion of the Guthrie Creek trail in honor of his name. It’s something that will go on for years to come and we appreciate that,” said his wife Shirley Edwards.

LEDCO’s board of directors, that Frank served on, submitted the letter to the city recommending that the segment be named in honor of Frank.

“This certainly wouldn’t have been possible without the support of LEDCO. I remember hearing Mr. Edwards’ booming voice on the LEDCO Board. We are honored to have this named after him. There are only two sections of trails named after folks, so it’s not something we do every day. His memory will be reflected in a great way,” said McPhee.

Frank helped start the Longview Juneteenth Black Rodeo, which is a community favorite that celebrated it’s thirtieth year in June.

“I want to thank the City of Longview for their support of my dad’s rodeo. We’ve made it 30 years and will continue it next year in June,” said Jarriett. “I appreciate the support and the dedication, and I appreciate this ceremony. I will still be standing in the place of my father as long as I live.”

Frank was also the first Black graduate with honors at Gilmer High School after the school was integrated. To learn more about his life, visit the Real Cowboy Association online.