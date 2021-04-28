Secure your spot to sweetness: Family-owned East Texas produce farm hosting strawberry picking patch

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Highway 19 Produce and Berries’ Strawberry Patch in Athens opened their annual “U-Pick-It” this year when the farms’ berries blossomed. Strawberry season starts in April and lasts for about six to eight weeks.

People have been visiting the south farm location every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to pick and purchase their vine-to-table berries. While many people run to the grocery store to buy the little red fruits, farm owner Bobby Bever says picking from a patch can have more benefits. Strawberries fresh from a vine are “vine-ripe” and tend to be sweeter and fully red versus those bought at a commercial store.

“It works educationally. It shows people what vine-ripe strawberries are like – what they actually taste like. The varieties that you find in the grocery stores where you find the white centers, these are gonna have the red center and ripe all the way through. You know, it just shows you the process of how strawberries are grown.” Bobby Bever, Farm Owner

To join in on the fun, visit their Facebook page Highway 19 produce and berries | Facebook, sign up for a berry-picking time slot on the Eventbrite Highway 19 Produce Events | Eventbrite, and list how many people will be joining you.

Time slots vary from 2:00 p.m to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. While reserving a slot is free, berries are sold for $5 per pound picked.

HWY 19 Produce and Berries has been growing fresh fruits and vegetables for East Texas since 2010. They focus on growing non-GMO, chemical-free crops. The family-owned group prides itself in producing local, vine ripe organically grown produce