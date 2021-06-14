See behind the curtain as Texas Shakespeare Festival returns to stage this year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The famous Texas Shakespeare Festival is back in the spotlight after a cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

On Monday, the Texas Shakespeare Festival held a media day where they showed up in full costumes to speak about their shows.

“To start to have people show up, and start to see people and feel the energy and feed off of that, it’s thrilling,” actor Matthew Simpson said.

Simpson will play Henry Condell in “The Book of Will”, written by Lauren Gunderson. Condell was a member of Shakespeare’s acting company who worked to publish some of Shakespeare’s works after his death.

The following shows will be on during the festival:

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare

“The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson

“Romeo & Juliet” by William Shakespeare

“The Bridges of Madison County” by Marsha Norman & Jason Robert Brown

“The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill” by Grace Abele & DJ Canaday

Now in it’s 36th season, the Texas Shakespeare Festival is an event beloved by many.

“The shows have grown every year, because we, you know, the audience’s expectation exceeds every year so we try to match that,” Texas Shakespeare Festival Production Manager Val Winkleman said.

Last year when the festival was canceled, TSF uploaded performances to their YouTube channel so people could still experience the magic of the theater.

The season will open July 1 and run through Aug. 1. Performances will be in Kilgore College’s Van Cliburn Auditorium.

To purchase tickets, visit their website or call the TSF Box Office at 903-983-8601.