See how safe East Texas hospitals are based on their letter grade for Fall 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Residents can now see what safety grade rating East Texas hospitals received for fall 2021.

The Leapfrog Group released the information, and they have collected and published hospital data on safety for 20 years. Hospitals received a grade between A-F, and this was based on the efforts that hospitals make to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

50 states were ranked and Texas came in at number 16 for fall 2021. The Lone Star State was bumped up to number 12 for Spring 2021.

Nine East Texas hospitals were given A’s, six were given B’s and two were given C’s.

ATHENS:

UT Health Athens – B

JACKSONVILLE:

UT Health Jacksonville – B

LONGVIEW:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – A

Longview Regional Medical Center – B

LUFKIN:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – A

MARSHALL:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – A

MOUNT PLEASANT:

Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – A

NACOGDOCHES:

Nacogdoches Medical Center – B

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – C

PALESTINE:

Palestine Regional Medical Center East – A

SULPHUR SPRINGS:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – A

TYLER:

UT Health Tyler – A

UT Health North Campus Tyler – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – B

TEXARKANA:

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – A

Wadley Regional Medical Center – B

NOTE: Not every hospital was eligible for a ranking. Safety grades were not available for any of the following categories: