SEE VIDEO OF FLOODED BUILDING: Lufkin repairing water system, asks residents to check for leaks

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin on Saturday was making progress in repairing its water system damaged by several days of freezing temperatures.

“It was a long night (Friday) for our water-leak task force and call center as they worked around the clock, responding to private homes and businesses for meter shut-off and two major main breaks,” said Jessica Pebsworth,” city communications director. “Those two main breaks were repaired overnight. As of this moment, there are no major main breaks that have not been repaired or isolated.”

Pebsworth encouraged residents and business owners to continue checking for water leaks.

“It is important to keep in mind that today is the first day we will consistently be above freezing. That will allow breaks to show that were previously masked by frozen pipes and low water pressure,” she said.

A video of the headquarters of the Temple-Inland corporate office in Diboll shows what can happen once pipes start thawing.