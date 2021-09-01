See which East Texas hospitals are ranked the best, safest according to Medicare

DORCHESTER – APRIL 05: Dominique Entzminger, a physician assistant of family medicine, wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. State lawmakers approved a health care reform bill March 4 that would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to require all its citizens have some form of health insurance. Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign the bill next week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Medicare released a list that ranked the quality and safety of East Texas hospitals.

The medical centers could receive a maximum rating of five stars for their overall ranking and their patient survey.

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Tyler, UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital, and UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital all received five stars for the overall section.

The overall category assessed how hospitals treat heart attacks and pneumonia, as well as their readmission rates.

The patient survey focused on what people thought about their experience at the hospitals and how well nurses and doctors communicated with each other. It also asked patients how they thought their needs were addressed and how clean and quiet they believed the hospital was.

See the list below to view how East Texas hospitals were ranked.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital- Tyler

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

UT Health East Texas Tyler Regional Hospital

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital- Tyler

Overall star rating: 5/5

Patient survey rating: 5/5

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 4/5

UT Health East Texas Jacksonville Hospital

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Jacksonville

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: N/A

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Overall star rating: 5/5

Patient survey rating: 5/5

UT Health East Texas Henderson Hospital

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 4/5

UT Health East Texas Athens Hospital

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 4/5

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center

Overall star rating: 2/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Longview

Overall star rating: N/A

Patient survey rating: N/A

Longview Regional Medical Center

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 2/5

Rusk State Hospital

Overall star rating: N/A

Patient survey rating: N/A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro

Overall star rating: N/A

Patient survey rating: N/A

Palestine Regional Medical Center

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital

Overall star rating: 5/5

Patient survey rating: 5/5

East Texas Medical Center- Carthage

Overall star rating: 2/5

Patient survey rating: N/A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Titus Regional Medical Center

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Nacogdoches Medical Center

Overall star rating: 4/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Nacogdoches County Hospital District

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Crockett Medical Center

Overall star rating: N/A

Patient survey rating: N/A

Woodland Heights Medical Center

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

Chi St Lukes Health Memorial Lufkin

Overall star rating: 3/5

Patient survey rating: 3/5

To find the full list of hospitals and their rankings, click here.