See which East Texas hospitals are ranked the best, safest according to Medicare

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Medicare released a list that ranked the quality and safety of East Texas hospitals.
The medical centers could receive a maximum rating of five stars for their overall ranking and their patient survey.
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Tyler, UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital, and UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital all received five stars for the overall section.
The overall category assessed how hospitals treat heart attacks and pneumonia, as well as their readmission rates.
The patient survey focused on what people thought about their experience at the hospitals and how well nurses and doctors communicated with each other. It also asked patients how they thought their needs were addressed and how clean and quiet they believed the hospital was.
See the list below to view how East Texas hospitals were ranked.
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital- Tyler
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
UT Health East Texas Tyler Regional Hospital
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital- Tyler
Overall star rating: 5/5
Patient survey rating: 5/5
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 4/5
UT Health East Texas Jacksonville Hospital
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Jacksonville
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: N/A
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
Overall star rating: 5/5
Patient survey rating: 5/5
UT Health East Texas Henderson Hospital
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 4/5
UT Health East Texas Athens Hospital
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 4/5
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center
Overall star rating: 2/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Longview
Overall star rating: N/A
Patient survey rating: N/A
Longview Regional Medical Center
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 2/5
Rusk State Hospital
Overall star rating: N/A
Patient survey rating: N/A
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Overall star rating: N/A
Patient survey rating: N/A
Palestine Regional Medical Center
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital
Overall star rating: 5/5
Patient survey rating: 5/5
East Texas Medical Center- Carthage
Overall star rating: 2/5
Patient survey rating: N/A
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Titus Regional Medical Center
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Nacogdoches Medical Center
Overall star rating: 4/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Nacogdoches County Hospital District
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Crockett Medical Center
Overall star rating: N/A
Patient survey rating: N/A
Woodland Heights Medical Center
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
Chi St Lukes Health Memorial Lufkin
Overall star rating: 3/5
Patient survey rating: 3/5
To find the full list of hospitals and their rankings, click here.
