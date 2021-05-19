SEE YA LATER: 8-foot alligator found in Henderson restaurant drive-thru

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – There has always been a debate in Henderson about whether alligators lived in Willow Lake.

On Wednesday, there was finally a definitive answer.

An eight-and-a-half foot gator was found in the drive-thru of Jucy’s Taco just in front of the lake. The restaurant is located on HWY 79 in the east part of town.

Brian Bathke, the Support Services Captain with the Henderson Police Department, said that a call came in early in the morning, likely from a customer.

Officials set up a rough perimeter around the area to keep people back, but Bathke said that roughly 20-25 people gathered around to film the animal’s capture. He said in an interview with KETK News that it was a “very exciting” morning and his first gator call in 25 years.

Bathke stated in an interview with KETK News that while the large reptile was pretty content when they arrived, he was not happy when game wardens and animal control tried to take him away.

The alligator will be taken to an undisclosed location, which is standard procedure. As for the debate about gators in Willow Lake, Bathke laughed that it can now finally be settled.

I will confirm, 100 percent confirm, that there are alligators in Willow Lake! Brian Bathke, Support Services Caption for Henderson PD

If anyone in East Texas spots an alligator in a residential area, Bathke said there is nothing wrong with calling 911. He also suggested calling for a game warden or animal control.

There is still no word on what kind of taco the alligator was trying to chomp down on.