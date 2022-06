UPDATE (5:30) – One lane is now open but slow moving, police said.

____________________________

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A semi truck on fire is causing traffic issues on I-20 near Kilgore, according to police.

Kilgore police posted a notice that eastbound lanes on I-20 at the Highway 42 exit will be closed while they extinguish the fire and work the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.