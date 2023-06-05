TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) visited UT Tyler’s campus on Monday to speak at a press conference.

Several officials attended along with Cruz, including UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Sen. Bryan Hughes.

Cruz said he was at UT Tyler on Monday to spend 10% of his time speaking, and 90% of his time listening.

“People have strong values, values that hold our community together,” Cruz said. “Tyler is a wonderful growing city, and I’ll tell you one of the real blessings of Tyler is the phenomenal medical community that’s here.”