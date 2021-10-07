Sen. Hughes reacts after Texas Heartbeat Law is blocked by federal judge

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Attorney General is planning to appeal a federal judge’s order blocking the Heartbeat Law authored by State Senator Bryan Hughes from Mineola.

The legislation bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected at six weeks.

The federal judge made the announcement on Wednesday, and although the law is now on hold, most abortion clinics in Texas are still complying with it.

Doctors are waiting for a more permanent legal decision.

While, Texas is now appealing that decision and taking it to the higher courts.

“We expect the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to rule pretty quickly. I bet we’re talking about days rather than weeks,” said Hughes.

The question the courts are asking now is whether the law is constitutional or not.

“What’s really interesting is the Supreme Court just recently said that the law can go into effect. They didn’t say the law was constitutional. They just said they couldn’t see procedurely how they could stop it,” said East Texas attorney Justin Roberts.

He predicts the law will be discussed by the Supreme Court a second time.

“There’s such a fight right now over where abortion rights in this country are going. So, you’re going to see the 5th Circuit have a really interesting decision to make because they can probably feel the winds changing in this area of the law, and no one really knows what they’re going to do,” added Roberts.

Protests and women’s marches are taking place across the country, with thousands fighting against this law that restricts abortions in Texas.

Senator Hughes said he believes in protecting lives and that most Texans agree with that statement.

“I’ve got a stack of lawsuits on my desk over here and so a lot of people are opposed to this law. But, the people in Texas are in favor of protecting innocent human life,” he mentioned.

The Heartbeat Law is temporarily on hold, but that doesn’t mean clinics can resume performing abortions on women with a detected fetal heartbeat.

“A doctor performing an abortion now, even though the law is not in effect at the moment, can later be sued if the law goes back into effect,” explained Roberts.

For now, the future of the legislation is in the hands of the courts, but Hughes remains hopeful.

“We can protect that little baby’s life, while we love and respect and support the mother. We can do both, and that’s what we’re going to do in Texas,” said Hughes.

He also discussed the women’s marches. He said he believes in free speech and everyone has the right to make their views known.