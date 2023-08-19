LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – This week Sen. Ted Cruz met with twelve members of Harmony Hill Baptist church who were stuck in Niger after a coup happened there recently.

“It was wonderful meeting with these young Texans and thanking them for their commitment and their courage. While on a mission trip to Niger, trying to help those who are struggling, they became trapped by the coup. I worked closely with the State Department and Rep. Sessions from the outset to keep them safe, bring them home, and to make sure they were in contact with their families and church leaders throughout. Heidi and I thank God the situation was resolved, and we were able to work swiftly to get them out of Niger. I’m grateful they’re back home safe in Lufkin.” Sen. Cruz

The twelve church members arrived safely in Rome, Italy before making it back to Texas on Aug. 3. To learn more visit Harmony Hill Baptist Church online.