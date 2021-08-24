Sen. Ted Cruz to tour software company in Tyler Tuesday

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will be in Tyler Tuesday afternoon to tour the Genesis World Group Headquarters.

A press release from his office states that the tour will begin around 12:30 p.m. and he will take questions from the press an hour later.

According to their website, Genesis “develops, tests, and supports industry-leading software for mission critical and business critical two-way communications networks.”

After the tour, Cruz is scheduled to go down to Diboll where he will take place in a closed roundtable discussion with East Texas leaders near Whispering Pines Park. The discussion will be led by Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks.

Cruz will make himself available to the press at 5 p.m. The junior senator has been one of President Biden’s most vocal critics over his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Cruz wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon that Biden is “already limiting accountability and dodging responsibility for his botched, politically-timed, catastrophic withdrawal.”

Joe Biden is having no luck selling the American people on his botched withdrawal.



Most Americans, myself included, wanted our troops brought home with a deliberative, vetted, & secure plan.



What Biden has overseen instead is a catastrophe that is impossible to deny. https://t.co/VKoSZC7Nrg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 23, 2021

The senator wrote that while a withdrawal was supported by most Americans, including himself, he called Biden’s plan “a catastrophe.”