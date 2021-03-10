SEND US YOUR PICS: One year since COVID-19 struck East Texas, here are people’s last memories of a normal world

Christian and Christa Wade (far left) on vacation in Galveston with their sisters and brother-in-law just one week before Gov. Abbott locked down beaches.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in East Texas.

On March 10, 2020, NET Health CEO George Roberts reported in a press conference that the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, reported the positive test for a Longview resident. The person, who was never identified, had been experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Just one day later, the world would come to a screeching halt as lockdowns began and the NBA season was indefinitely suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Since then, the virus has killed more than 500,000 Americans and is still ravaging the globe. However, there appears to be light as tens of thousands are vaccinated now every day.

The onset of the pandemic seems like a lifetime ago to many East Texans and we are asking you to remember back to the pre-COVID era.

Send us the last photo on your camera roll before March 10, 2020, of you in a group, a celebration, or just enjoying life before our world was suddenly altered.

Email them to cwood@ketk.com and we will choose our favorites to add to a running slideshow. Be sure to include your name, what the memory is, and that the photo is family friendly.