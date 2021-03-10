SEND US YOUR PICS: One year since COVID-19 struck East Texas, here are people’s last memories of a normal world

Christian and Christa Wade (far left) on vacation in Galveston with their sisters and brother-in-law just one week before Gov. Abbott locked down beaches.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in East Texas.

On March 10, 2020, NET Health CEO George Roberts reported in a press conference that the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, reported the positive test for a Longview resident. The person, who was never identified, had been experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Just one day later, the world would come to a screeching halt as lockdowns began and the NBA season was indefinitely suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Since then, the virus has killed more than 500,000 Americans and is still ravaging the globe. However, there appears to be light as tens of thousands are vaccinated now every day.

The onset of the pandemic seems like a lifetime ago to many East Texans and we are asking you to remember back to the pre-COVID era.

Send us the last photo on your camera roll before March 10, 2020, of you in a group, a celebration, or just enjoying life before our world was suddenly altered.

Email them to cwood@ketk.com and we will choose our favorites to add to a running slideshow. Be sure to include your name, what the memory is, and that the photo is family friendly.

  • Christian and Christa Wade (far left) on vacation in Galveston with their sisters and brother-in-law just one week before Gov. Abbott locked down beaches.
  • Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell with our sister station KTAL’s Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren. They were at a weather conference in Huntsville, Alabama.
  • Brennan Saul playing his guitar in Tyler six days before the first COVID case in the Rose Capitol.
  • Tristen Hanks at Dundle Whiplin, a bar based off the popular sitcom “The Office” in February 2020
  • Chris and Dana Hanks at a Mardi Gras parade in February 2020.
  • William Johnson at a bar in Nacogdoches with friends three weeks before the first East Texas case.
  • Danica Sauter applied for graduation from SFA on the last day before Spring Break. Before they could return, all in-person classes were shut down.
  • Assistant TJC softball coach Courtney Campbell poses with her boyfriend after a win on March 11. It would end up being the last game for the Apaches.
  • KETK reporter Frank Jefferson at his home in California on February 25, just before he moved to Tyler. Travel restrictions kept him from being able to visit home for more than 6 months.
  • Cam and Tracy Wade pose while visiting Galveston in early March 2020.
  • Melinda Payne, Melissa Dinger, Mickey Mouse, Emily Dinger, Megan Carswell

