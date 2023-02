TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hamptons senior living facility in Tyler celebrated Fat Tuesday with a Mardi Gras Extravaganza.

There was jazz, food, a parade and a happy hour.

“I’ve really loved this. I missed it last year because I didn’t even know who I was this time last year. I’ve really enjoyed being here today and sharing with everybody,” said Marian Starks, a resident at The Hamptons.

This is an annual tradition, where everyone gets to celebrate by eating traditional king cake.