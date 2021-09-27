Senior Pastor at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church explains how to pick the perfect pumpkin

Tyler, Texas (KETK)- With Halloween just a few weeks away, East Texas families are heading to their nearest pumpkin patch. The big question on people’s minds is how to pick out the perfect pumpkin.

“If you’re looking to make a Jack-o-Lantern, I would say you probably want something that’s probably a little larger, symmetrical, maybe it has a flat front where you can get a good carving”, said Jeff Gage, Senior Pastor for Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.

This is the seventh year that Lanes Chapel United Methodist has hosted their pumpkin patch. Last year, they sold out of pumpkins. Pastor Gage believes that because of the pandemic and people wanting to get out is the reason why they did so well and hopes for even better this year.

The church gets their gourds from Pumpkins USA, an organization that supplies their pumpkins to churches and nonprofits for fundraisers.

The proceeds from this event will go to the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Bethesda Health Clinic, and Samaritan Counseling Services, and school supplies for Jack Elementary, just to name a few.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church will also have a riding train, games, and plenty of pumpkins to choose from for the Trunk R’ Treat on Halloween night for the kids to enjoy safely. The pumpkin patch at Lanes Chapel will remain open until Halloween Night until sold out.