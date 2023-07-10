TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a big day for seniors at the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs in Tyler as a graduation ceremony was held for the class of 2023.

Family members gathered with teachers and staff to celebrate what they say was a wonderful opportunity to recognize their journey, leading to this major accomplishment.

“You know, every step of the way is a celebration and so we’ve been making those, taking those moments of celebrations throughout the year. To come to a place to just kind of culminate all that together and say, ‘Wow, look at all that you’ve done’. It’s just such a moment of pride for them and excitement.” Brooke Parker, Director at Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs

The Boshears Center offers special education services to students from ages 3 to 21 as part of a Tyler ISD program.

They said their goal is to foster independence and communication skills while embracing individuality.