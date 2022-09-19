SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Elections Office and deputy voter registrars are joining forces to set up voter registration locations throughout Smith County Tuesday, Sept. 20 for National Voter Registration Day.

“National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that serves as an opportunity to set aside differences, and enjoy the rights and opportunities we share as Americans – the right to register and vote,” Smith County Chief Deputy Elections Administrator Edna Morris said. “It is also an opportunity to educate the voters on how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots.”

Morris said they will also focus on reminding voters to update their addresses on their voter registration if they have recently moved.

If you visit one of the locations on Tuesday, you will have a chance to pick up some Voter Registration Day swag. Locations where people can go to register to vote include:

Downtown Square, 101 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tyler Public Library, 201 S College Ave. Tyler, 1-5 p.m.

Texas College – The Connector, 2404 N. Grand Ave., Tyler 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tyler Junior College – Common Area, 1400 E 5th St. Tyler, 8:30 a.m. to noon

UT Tyler, 3900 University Blvd. Tyler, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St. Tyler, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IUE-CWA Local 86782 (International Union Electric), 13146 Texas Highway 110 South, Tyler, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lillie Russell Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. Lindale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St. Tyler, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Elections Office is working in conjunction with the Smith County Volunteer Deputy Registrars, Smith County League of Women Voters, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Epsilon and Gamma Epsilon Chapters, IUE-CWA Local 86782 and other individuals and organizations across the County to register people to vote.

The Smith County Commissioners Court will also vote to adopt a resolution proclaiming Sept. 20 as “National Voter Registration Day” in Smith County.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more information, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections

For more about National Voter Registration Day, visit https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org