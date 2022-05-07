LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Ellen Trout Zoo’s jaguar, Seraphina, recently underwent a root canal after she was discovered to have a chipped tooth.

According to Gordon Henley, Executive Director of the Ellen Trout Zoo, Seraphina’s need for a root canal was diagnosed when a chipped tooth was observed during a routine physical examination by Dr. Lindsay Syler, Angelina Animal Hospital and interim Zoo Veterinarian.

Dr. Slyer then made arrangements with Dr. Kyle King, Jordan Family Dentistry, Lufkin, and Dr. Rusty Dunavant, East Texas Endodontics, who drove in from Longview, to perform the root canal. The two doctors donated their services and some dental equipment and custom sized tools were donated by Henry Schein Dental.

Henley said that Seraphina is doing well and thanked the doctors for their collaborative effort, which saved the Jaguar’s tooth and ensured she got the best treatment possible.