LIST: Several cars stalled out on Tyler roads due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police and Fire departments are urging morning commuters to keep an eye out for flooded roads Wednesday morning as heavy rain continues to fall.

Roads are terrible this morning with Flash Flooding and some ponding. Here are the reports I've seen so far.



Cumberland Road (South Tyler)

Highway 110 and the loop (Near Tyler HS)

CR 289 and Highway 64



Take your time and don't test it with standing water! pic.twitter.com/uFXzLpsaqL — Carson Vickroy (@KETKcvickroy) August 18, 2021

Both departments have responded to several cars that have stalled out due to flooding. Do not attempt to cross an area that is flooded.

Drive at speeds that are safe for the conditions, which at this time are lower than the posted speed limits. Police have responded to the following areas:

Shiloh Road/Donnybrook Ave.

Old Bullard/Rice Road

Gentry PKWY/ MLK Jr. Blvd

Troup HWY/Loop 323

McDonald Rd/Southeast Loop 323

Cumberland Road

Commerce Street/McMurry Dr.

Franklin St/North Broadway Ave.

Front St./Douglas Blvd.

HWY 271.FM 2015

Grande Blvd/HWY 110

CR 289/HWY 64

This story will be updated as the situation develops.