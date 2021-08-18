LIST: Several cars stalled out on Tyler roads due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police and Fire departments are urging morning commuters to keep an eye out for flooded roads Wednesday morning as heavy rain continues to fall.
Both departments have responded to several cars that have stalled out due to flooding. Do not attempt to cross an area that is flooded.
Drive at speeds that are safe for the conditions, which at this time are lower than the posted speed limits. Police have responded to the following areas:
- Shiloh Road/Donnybrook Ave.
- Old Bullard/Rice Road
- Gentry PKWY/ MLK Jr. Blvd
- Troup HWY/Loop 323
- McDonald Rd/Southeast Loop 323
- Cumberland Road
- Commerce Street/McMurry Dr.
- Franklin St/North Broadway Ave.
- Front St./Douglas Blvd.
- HWY 271.FM 2015
- Grande Blvd/HWY 110
- CR 289/HWY 64
This story will be updated as the situation develops.