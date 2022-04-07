FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A cigarette store called Tobacco Rhoades, in Mount Vernon was burglarized on Thursday.

Franklin County law enforcement said people stole several cartons of cigarettes of the following brands:

Marlboro Silver Kings

Marlboro Lights

Marlboro Shorts

Marlboro Red 100’s

New Port

Main Street

Camel

Officials posted photos from security cameras. In the photos, the people were dressed in jackets with ski masks and dark-colored clothing.

If anyone has any information about the burglary or may possibly know the people in the photos, they can contact Lt. Leah Thomas or Sgt. Jason Knox at (903) 537-4539 (Ext. 231) or if they would like to remain anonymous, they may leave a Crimestoppers tip at (903) 577-8477 or send the information here.