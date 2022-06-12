JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments in Cherokee County are responding to a large structure fire at the intersection of El Paso and Austin Streets in Jacksonville, according to police.

Instanews Cherokee County is reporting that the fire is at Hotel Ritual on El Paso Street and that it spread to a nearby structure.

Officials say that the area is currently closed off and residents should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.