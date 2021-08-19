Several East Texas libraries receives grants from the Texas Book Festival

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas libraries received grants from the Texas Book Festival this year.

Each year the Texas Book Festival awards grants to libraries to purchase books to help them develop a diverse collection and appeal to readers of all ages and interests.

This year, the Texas Book Festival awarded grants to 53 libraries for a total of $125,000, including four East Texas libraries.

The following libraries received grants:

The Sammy Brown Library in Carthage

The Whitehouse Community Library

The Longview Public Library

The Judy B. McDonald Library

The Judy B. McDonald Library will celebrate this award with a book unveiling on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. Everyone will be welcome to attend and check out the newly added books. For more information about the gran or other library programs, people can contact the library staff at 936-559-2970.