SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Four ejections were reported after a crash in Smith County on I-20 on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near mile marker 549 going westbound toward Lindale.

Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a semi-truck tractor with a trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane while a pickup truck was traveling at a “high rate of speed” behind the trailer.

The pickup truck reportedly struck the left side of the trailer, went into the center median and rolled across the lanes of traffic.

All four occupants were ejected from the pickup truck, Albritton said. They were taken to nearby hospitals, by helicopter and by ambulance in critical condition at the time of the crash.

Traffic on I-20 was blocked by the crash but was cleared around 9:50 p.m.

KETK News will provide updates as they become available.