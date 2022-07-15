HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments are working to contain a 20-acre fire in Henderson County on Friday.

The blaze is on FM 3441. This afternoon firefighters also responded to a grass fire off of CR 4343 in Larue that was caused by a hay bailer.

Henderson County officials said there is still a high danger for fires. The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index has fallen today to around 680 after Thursday’s rain, but this is still greater than 575, which is the threshold for a burn ban. Commissioners Court will consider an extension of the current burn ban during its regular meeting next Tuesday morning.