VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Police Department is warning drivers to be careful and aware of homemade spikes being found on Interstate 20.

Van police have responded to several reports of homemade spikes being laid on I-20 between FM 17 and FM 110. The latest spikes were found and reported by a motorist on the westbound side between mile marker 543 and 544.

Officials said this is the third spike found in the last two weeks and luckily no one has reported bodily injuries but their tires have not been so lucky.