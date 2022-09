LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after two bass boats collided on Lake Palestine on Labor Day.

According to officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a call came in around 11:42 a.m. that there had been a collision involving two boats in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Five people were involved in the crash and one person remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is being investigated by the TPWD and the TPWD Storm Team.