UPDATE- There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 in Smith County on Monday.

The first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result.

Six other cars crashed into each other to avoid the 18-wheeler, officials said.

There was a separate crash on I-20 involving four other vehicles, DPS said. This included two truck-tractors, a truck pulling a trailer and another vehicle.

Both eastbound lanes are now open.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several people have been injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles east of Lindale in Smith County on Monday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-wheeler rolled over on Interstate 20 near mile marker 557, near Jim Hogg Road, in the eastbound lane and several other vehicles are involved in the wreck. Texas DPS and the Lindale Fire Department are on the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation said both eastbound lanes will be shut down until about 4 p.m.

Officials said they have now set up a detour from the eastbound lanes to go off I-20 at US 69 to Loop 323, then to US 271 and back to I-20.