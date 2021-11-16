Several major intersections in Tyler without power Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to power outages in the north Tyler area, several major intersections do not have functioning traffic lights.

Tyler Police said that the following intersections have lights out:

North Broadway and Erwin

North Broadway and Ferguson

North Broadway and Locust

North College and West Erwin

North College and West Ferguson

Several intersections have stop signs in place. Drivers are advised to provide themselves with extra time on their way to work or school Tuesday morning.

They are also asked to take an alternate route, if able.

According to the Oncor outage map, about 133 homes in the downtown Tyler area are without electricity as of roughly 6:10 a.m.