Several slide-offs, crashes reported as TxDOT warns drivers to avoid I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid travel on I-20 due to dangerous icy conditions.
Eastbound traffic is backed up from Louisiana deep into Texas.
@TxDPS said it is working multiple crashes, slide offs along the I-20 corridor. Drivers can use alternative routes to work to avoid getting stranded.
People can visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road condition updates.
In a release sent Thursday night, a spokesperson for TxDOT said, “We cannot stress enough the unsafe driving conditions.”
