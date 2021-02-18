Several slide-offs, crashes reported as TxDOT warns drivers to avoid I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid travel on I-20 due to dangerous icy conditions.

Eastbound traffic is backed up from Louisiana deep into Texas.

@TxDPS said it is working multiple crashes, slide offs along the I-20 corridor. Drivers can use alternative routes to work to avoid getting stranded.

People can visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road condition updates.

In a release sent Thursday night, a spokesperson for TxDOT said, “We cannot stress enough the unsafe driving conditions.”