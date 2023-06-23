TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said at least ten different intersections were without power as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

These following intersections were without power, according to the city:

Amherst Drive and Old Bullard

Beckham Avenue and 5th Street

Broadway Avenue and Independence Place

Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road

Broadway Avenue and Rose Plaza

Front Street and Palace Avenue

Loop 323 and Silvercreek Drive

Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive

Broadway Avenue and Donnybrook Avenue

Vine Avenue and Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive

Lights out at Broadway Avenue

Lights out at Donnybrook Avenue

Lights out at Old Bullard Road

This story will be updated when further information is released.