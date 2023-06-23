TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said at least ten different intersections were without power as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

These following intersections were without power, according to the city:

  • Amherst Drive and Old Bullard
  • Beckham Avenue and 5th Street
  • Broadway Avenue and Independence Place
  • Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road
  • Broadway Avenue and Rose Plaza
  • Front Street and Palace Avenue
  • Loop 323 and Silvercreek Drive
  • Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive
  • Broadway Avenue and Donnybrook Avenue
  • Vine Avenue and Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive
  • Lights out at Broadway Avenue
  • Lights out at Donnybrook Avenue
  • Lights out at Old Bullard Road

This story will be updated when further information is released.