TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said at least ten different intersections were without power as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.
These following intersections were without power, according to the city:
- Amherst Drive and Old Bullard
- Beckham Avenue and 5th Street
- Broadway Avenue and Independence Place
- Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road
- Broadway Avenue and Rose Plaza
- Front Street and Palace Avenue
- Loop 323 and Silvercreek Drive
- Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive
- Broadway Avenue and Donnybrook Avenue
- Vine Avenue and Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive
This story will be updated when further information is released.