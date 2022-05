TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several people were displaced after a Tyler apartment fire.

The fire started on the second story balcony, according to the Tyler Fire Department. It destroyed the balcony and a large portion of the apartment.

Firefighters received a call around 2:43 p.m. and the fire was contained within a few minutes, said a witness who saw the incident.

Officials do not know what caused the fire, but they do not believe it was intentional.

No one was injured in the fire.