TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather has caused some traffic lights to lose power in Tyler, said the Tyler Police Department.

There are also trees on the roads, and officers are working to set up temporary traffic control devices at intersection with power outages.

Authorities said the following intersections do not have power:

Frankston Hwy and Sunnybrook Dr.

Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr.

Paluxy Dr. and E. Grande Blvd.

Amherst St. and Old Bullard Rd.

Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323

Drivers should be careful and be on the lookout for trees and debris. People should also treat intersections with traffic lights that lost power as a four-way stop.

Please avoid these intersections if possible and drive at speeds that are safe for conditions. Officers are also on the roads that are having issues.