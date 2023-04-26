LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Rain or shine the show must go on and that was true Wednesday at Arabella of Longview.

Things were a little different Wednesday at the monthly farmers market, but residents were able to make it work, meeting with vendors inside where it’s nice and dry to browse through all their wares.

Organizers said it’s a great time for everyone involved, giving the seniors a chance to have a little fun and find fresh fruits and vegetables at the same time.

“We wanted to open it up and bring in a variety of people…display their goods as well,” said Nekeita Fluellen, Director of Marketing for Arabella of Longview

She added that the residents always enjoy the farmer’s market and appreciate all the vendors who came out to see them.