GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is one of many East Texas areas cleaning up damage from Thursday’s storm. The intense winds in the county caused quite a mess for businesses and homeowners.

At a quick glance, Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant looks the same as it did earlier this week. But upon further inspection, the damage becomes crystal clear for Chef Mike Chubboy.

“When you walk over from the west side to the east side and look down the drive thru, you go ‘oh my goodness,’ so that’s when I realized we lost our roof,” said Chubboy.

Instead of cooking up authentic Hungarian cuisine, Chubboy is spending the day getting estimates from roofing companies, all while delivering the bad news to customers showing up for a bite to eat.

“We already had a couple from Dallas Fort Worth come here today to eat and it breaks our hearts,” added Chubboy.

He isn’t the only one experiencing damage. The severe weather season is keeping companies like Clean Cut Roofing in Longview very busy.

“Definitely brings the business for sure but you know, nobody likes to see people get hurt. We don’t like to see homes destroyed, but on the other side I’m glad I get to help,” said Account Manager Josh Doyle with Clean Cut Roofing.

Several homes in a Longview neighborhood are seeing similar damage. Residents never imagined the severe weather would hit Longview the way it has.

“It seems to be isolated to such a small little space, which is always interesting. It seems like it kind of just went through here, so we have trees almost in a straight line,” explained Doyle.

Twins Brenda Culpepper and Glenda Clough say the view from the inside of their family member’s home is hard to look at.

“Horrible, horrible. My mom would just turn over in her grave right now, because she left this here for my sister and my nephew,” said Culpepper.

They said they are looking at the brighter side of the situation and feel blessed regardless.

“We thank God that my brother in law wasn’t in this room, you know, nobody was,” added Culpepper.

Nobody was hurt in these instances, and they all hope to get everything repaired as quickly as they can.

Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant is expected to be closed for at least a few weeks, but they did create a Go-Fund Me page.

To donate, click here.