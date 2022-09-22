NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A section of concrete sewer pipe collapsed resulting in an estimated 100,000 gallons of sewer discharged after being exposed to rain, according to the city.

Officials said crews found an eight inch section of the pipe had collapsed after it no longer had soil around it for support causing the collapse which discharged to a stream about one and a half miles from Lanana Creek.

“Texas Commission Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued,” officials said. “The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was mostly contained in the typically dry stream bed.”