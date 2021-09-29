SFA Board of Regents decides not to revoke President Gordon’s contract

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents decided not to revoke the president’s contract after the Faculty Senate took a vote of no confidence in him.
The vote of no confidence happened Sept. 8 when they asked that the Board of Regents revoke President Scott Gordon’s contract for cause under the dual conditions of a “failure to achieve the goals of the office and for subjecting the university to poor publicity, scorn and ridicule.”
In an email sent after their meeting earlier this week, the regents announced their decision to not take action regarding Gordon’s contract.
“The Board recognizes that the relationship between President Gordon and the academic community currently is strained and must be reestablished by both parties with mutual respect and cooperation in order for the university to fully achieve its potential,” an email from the Board of Regents said.
The board also acknowledged that SFA faculty and staff are a “primary driver of the university’s performance and expresses its appreciation for the continuing efforts of the faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university to advance the quality of SFA’s instruction, operations and overall reputation.”
Read the full statement below:
“The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met today in Executive Session to consider the question of revoking the contract of President Scott Gordon. The Board of Regents deliberated on and weighed the concerns expressed by the faculty, staff and students. After careful consideration of all factors, the Board did not take the action requested regarding the President’s contract. The Board recognizes that the relationship between President Gordon and the academic community currently is strained and must be reestablished by both parties with mutual respect and cooperation in order for the university to fully achieve its potential. The Board acknowledges the SFA faculty and staff to be a primary driver of the university’s performance and expresses its appreciation for the continuing efforts of the faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university to advance the quality of SFA’s instruction, operations and overall reputation. The Board is committed to greater accessibility in its own relationship with all sectors of the university community and affirms its own and the President’s accountability for promoting a campus culture of excellence and integrity.”Full statement from the board