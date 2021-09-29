SFA Board of Regents decides not to revoke President Gordon’s contract

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents decided not to revoke the president’s contract after the Faculty Senate took a vote of no confidence in him.

The vote of no confidence happened Sept. 8 when they asked that the Board of Regents revoke President Scott Gordon’s contract for cause under the dual conditions of a “failure to achieve the goals of the office and for subjecting the university to poor publicity, scorn and ridicule.”

In an email sent after their meeting earlier this week, the regents announced their decision to not take action regarding Gordon’s contract.

“The Board recognizes that the relationship between President Gordon and the academic community currently is strained and must be reestablished by both parties with mutual respect and cooperation in order for the university to fully achieve its potential,” an email from the Board of Regents said.

The board also acknowledged that SFA faculty and staff are a “primary driver of the university’s performance and expresses its appreciation for the continuing efforts of the faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university to advance the quality of SFA’s instruction, operations and overall reputation.”

Read the full statement below: