NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents accepted the retirement of President Steve Westbrook on Wednesday and named an interim president.

Gina Oglesbee, vice president for finance and administration, will serve as interim president starting June 1. The university said she will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

“It is an honor to serve as the interim president during this historic time with the transition to The University of Texas System and the centennial celebration,” Oglesbee said. “I appreciate the support and trust of the SFA Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken. I am optimistic and excited for SFA’s future and look forward to continuing to work with our faculty and staff for the success of our students.”

Oglesbee participated in the system affiliation evaluation process last fall, and the university said she has been closely involved with the transfer of management and control of the university into the UT system.

She has been a part of the SFA community for over 20 years.

“She is an ideal candidate to lead SFA in its transition to The University of Texas System,” SFA Board of Regents Chair Karen Gantt said. “Officials from the UT System have also had an opportunity to work with Gina during the past several months and independently expressed their excitement about the possibility of her appointment as interim president.”

The search for the next president will be conducted by the UT Board of Regents after legislative approval for SFA’s affiliation with the system. The legislation currently awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.