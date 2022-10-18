NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University homecoming bonfire and fireworks show has been canceled due to the community’s ongoing burn ban, according to the university.

“The lack of significant rainfall has made the threat of an uncontrolled fire incredibly high, and we can’t risk endangering the campus or local communities,” the university said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly as the homecoming bonfire is among the most beloved SFA traditions.”

Officials said the concert during homecoming is still set and in place of the fireworks, a 100-piece drone show by Sky Elements will happen instead.

A full list of the university’s homecoming events can be found online.